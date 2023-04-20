Mercer Island School District is operating on a 2-hour delay and there will be no morning preschool Thursday, according to the district.

On Wednesday, Mercer Island’s water supply lines went down. The city issued an emergency proclamation and warned that it could issue a boil-water notice.

School district leaders met with city officials at 4 a.m. Thursday to assess the water situation on the island and the impact on schools, the district said.

All schools will have bottled water for students and staff on Thursday, according to the district. The district also said students and staff can bring their own bottled water to school.

All Mercer Island schools’ bathrooms will be operable, as well as classroom sinks, but hallway drinking fountains will be shut off to help with water conservation on the island, the district said.

The city on Wednesday urged residents and businesses to conserve water as much as possible until Thursday morning, when the issue is expected to be fixed. Two reservoir tanks have been supplying water for the island’s 25,000 residents, but water pressure will likely drop across the island, which could lead to water quality issues.

City officials on Wednesday evening commended residents for their water-conservation efforts, saying demand had gone down enough to delay or avoid a boil-water notice.

Seattle Public Utilities crews were conducting routine maintenance on aging valves on Tuesday when they encountered an issue while trying to reconnect the supply lines, according to spokespeople for the city of Mercer Island and SPU. The public utility provides water to Mercer Island via lines that run through the Interstate 90 bridge. The valves are on the Bellevue side of the bridge.

A valve failed to reopen and continues to malfunction, so crews worked to replace it, SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register said in an email.

For information, questions and to report any water issues at your home or place of business, call Mercer Island’s customer service team: 206-275-7600.