Water service to Mercer Island’s supply lines is expected to be restored by late Thursday afternoon, the city said in an online update.

On Wednesday, Mercer Island’s supply lines went down. The city issued an emergency proclamation and warned that it could add a boil-water notice.

Mercer Island School District is operating on a 2-hour delay and will have no morning preschool Thursday, according to the district.

City officials on Wednesday commended residents for their water-conservation efforts, saying demand had gone down enough to delay or avoid a boil-water notice.

Officials said Thursday morning they anticipate service will be restored before water levels and pressure drop to the point where a precautionary boil-water notice would be required, but still ask residents to continue conserving water. The city will be able to avoid a boil-water notice only if residents continue to strictly conserve throughout the day, officials said.

Two reservoir tanks have been supplying water for the island’s 25,000 residents, but water pressure will likely drop across the island, which could lead to water quality issues.

All Mercer Island schools will have bottled water for students and staff on Thursday, according to the district.

All schools’ bathrooms will be operable, as well as classroom sinks, but hallway drinking fountains will be shut off to help with conservation, the district said.

Seattle Public Utilities crews were conducting routine maintenance on aging valves on Tuesday when they encountered an issue while trying to reconnect the supply lines, according to spokespeople for Mercer Island and SPU. The public utility provides water to Mercer Island via lines that run through the Interstate 90 bridge. The valves are on the Bellevue side of the bridge.

A valve failed to reopen and continues to malfunction, so crews worked to replace it, SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register said in an email.

For information, questions and to report any water issues at your home or place of business, call Mercer Island’s customer service team: 206-275-7600.

Staff reporter Paige Cornwell contributed to this report.