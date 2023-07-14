Mercer Island will no longer have its own fire department and will instead contract with Eastside Fire & Rescue beginning next year.

Eastside Fire & Rescue will hire Mercer Island’s 29 firefighters in their current or comparable positions, and the city has said the two stations on the island will remain open. City officials say response times will remain the same and there won’t be an impact on taxes for residents.

The EF&R board of directors unanimously approved the agreement Thursday, following a Mercer Island City Council vote to move forward with the regional fire department last week.

“We believe it’s more cohesive, efficient and certainly cost-effective,” to contract with EF&R, City Manager Jessi Bon said at a July 5 city council meeting. The city estimates it will save about $260,000 in 2024 by contracting with EF&R, though there will be a one-time transition cost of about $1.2 million.

The Mercer Island City Council voted 5-2 on the 10-year agreement, which will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Councilmember David Rosenbaum said the change would provide significant training opportunities for firefighters and more specialized services for residents.

“Just the other day I saw two aid cars race by my street to get to islanders who needed their help,” he said at the meeting. “Neither said ‘Mercer Island’ on the side. I can assure you that those waiting for those emergency responders didn’t care about the city organization or the uniform. They wanted the highest-trained response to get there quickly.”

Councilmember Craig Reynolds, one of the “no” votes, said at the meeting that he had the utmost respect for EF&R but worried about losing local control.

“We are abdicating control of those decisions to somebody that is not subject to the will of the council, not subject to the will of the city manager, not subject to the will of the voters,” he said.

Mercer Island will bargain with IAFF Local 1762, the union representing the city’s firefighters, on the transition to the regional agency. The fire unions in the area have supported one another during the process, and the Eastside Fire Fighters Local 2878 has been “very helpful and encouraging as our workgroup comes on board,” IAFF Local 1762 president Ray Austin said in an email.

The City Council voted in April to seek proposals for fire services from EF&R and the city of Bellevue, who both submitted. Bon recommended moving forward with EF&R, noting that the city already contracts with the agency — Chief Ben Lane serves as Mercer Island’s interim fire chief and Deputy Chief Doug McDonald is deputy chief — and has a long history of providing services for smaller communities.

Mercer Island joins several other small cities throughout the region that have transitioned their fire departments to larger agencies. EF&R serves a patchwork of East King County cities like Carnation, Issaquah, North Bend, Preston, Sammamish, Tiger Mountain and Woodinville. In January, the Tukwila Fire Department joined the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. Olympia and Tumwater had proposed combining their fire departments into a regional fire authority, but voters rejected the proposition in April.