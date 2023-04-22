Mercer Island residents can use water normally again after the island’s water supply was temporarily cut off this week.

The city said Saturday morning that water levels in its reservoir tanks were high enough to “safely support the Island’s water needs.”

“Water quality and safety continue to meet all standards and Islanders should not notice any changes to their water service as normal use resumes,” the city said in a statement.

Water reaches Mercer Island through lines that run along the Interstate 90 bridge, with valves on the Bellevue side. The problem began Tuesday, when Seattle Public Utilities crews were doing routine maintenance and a valve malfunctioned, spokespeople for the city of Mercer Island and SPU said this week.

The city issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday evening and urged residents to conserve water in hopes of avoiding a boil-water notice. Crews repaired the valve Thursday morning, but a second valve failed and crews then had to repair that, according to the city.

Water began flowing again Thursday, though the city urged residents to continue conserving water in order to refill the island’s reservoir tanks.

The emergency proclamation was lifted Saturday morning. The city said it would “work with Seattle Public Utilities to understand exactly why this emergency resulted and identify what steps the agency can take to avoid an emergency like this in the future.”

“This emergency has been difficult for everyone in our community and the city greatly appreciates your water conservation efforts,” the statement said. “Together, Islanders reduced water use to low levels and helped the city successfully avoid a Precautionary Boil Water Notice and a much worse situation.”

Seattle Times staff reporter Paige Cornwell contributed to this report.