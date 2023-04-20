Mercer Island is considering a move from having its own fire department to a regional model, where residents would be served by a larger fire authority providing services to multiple cities.

The City Council voted this month to seek proposals from two large agencies — the city of Bellevue and Eastside Fire & Rescue — to provide fire and emergency services to Mercer Island in lieu of the city directly operating a stand-alone department. Bellevue said this week it plans to submit a proposal, due in May, and EF&R says its evaluating whether to do so.

The proposed move is part of a trend of smaller cities transitioning to a regional approach for their fire and emergency services as the roles of fire departments evolve and cities look for ways to reduce costs. Larger agencies are more likely to have resources for specialized responses — mental health calls, elder care, water rescues.

“If you think back to the origins of fire departments and fire service, it was about fighting fires,” City Manager Jessi Bon said at an April 4 City Council meeting. “Our fire departments are much more than that today.”

The Mercer Island Fire Department has 29 firefighters, with seven staff members on duty at all times in the island’s two fire stations. The department’s 2023 operating budget is about $7.53 million, according to the city, which accounts for 13% of Mercer Island’s 2023-24 total budget. Bon said there would be indirect cost savings with a regional approach but doesn’t yet have an estimate. The change wouldn’t have an impact on taxes.

Under the proposed regionalization plan, the two stations would remain open and the employees would be hired by the regional agency in their current or comparable positions, the city said. The Mercer Island firefighters union, IAFF Local 1762, declined to comment for this story.

The Bellevue Fire Department, by comparison, has about 220 firefighters who in addition to Bellevue serve Newcastle, Medina, Clyde Hill, Hunts Point, Yarrow Point and Beaux Arts. Eastside Fire & Rescue has about 190 sworn personnel and provides services to a patchwork of East King County cities and areas like Carnation, Issaquah, North Bend, Preston, Sammamish, Tiger Mountain and Woodinville.

Mercer Island already has a contract with EF&R for some services. EF&R Chief Ben Lane serves as Mercer Island’s interim fire chief and works 10 to 15 hours a week on the island. EF&R Deputy Chief Doug McDonald spends about 80% of his time as Mercer Island’s interim deputy chief. The two agencies have had that contract since 2021, when both the fire chief and deputy fire chief resigned.

Under that model, the city has saved about $100,000, Bon said at the April City Council meeting.

Bellevue, meanwhile, has worked with partner cities since 1986 and has “a long history for providing that service and accountability,” fire Chief Jay Hagen said.

“We would be really excited to have that conversation with the island,” Hagen said.

The City Council voted 5-2 in support of seeking proposals from the two agencies. City Councilmember Craig Reynolds voted against the action, saying he had concerns about safety and control over aspects of the fire department, like staffing.

“Our department is staffed by firefighters who know each other and know the island, as such they can operate as a cohesive team that knows our topography, our streets, and our people,” he said. “I believe this continuity provides more safety for the community.”

The City Council will reveal the proposals in May and June. If the city finds that none of the proposals meet its needs, Bon and the council will pause the request.

Other cities have recently joined their fire departments to larger agencies or considered a regional approach. In January, the Tukwila Fire Department became part of the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. Olympia and Tumwater voters will decide this month whether to combine fire departments into a regional fire authority.