Mercer Island City Hall will be closed through May while testing continues in the building after tiles containing asbestos were found in the boiler room last month.

The city hall building houses the Mercer Island Police Department and Mercer Island Municipal Court of King County, in addition to other city services. An industrial hygienist is conducting tests throughout the building, as the boiler room also has air-handling equipment, city spokesman Mason Luvera said this week.

City Hall closed April 17 “as a necessary precaution,” Luvera said.

Mercer Island Municipal Court hearings scheduled through May 30 have been moved to June or July. Notices for the rescheduled court dates will be mailed out, the city said.

The police department has shifted to the Mercer Island Community Center. The Mercer Island City Council’s special meeting Tuesday will be at the Mercer Island School District Administration Building boardroom.

City staff are working remotely, Luvera said.

Asbestos exposure occurs when materials containing the mineral fiber are disturbed or damaged in some way to release particles and fibers, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Exposure has been associated with major health effects of the lungs, including lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis.