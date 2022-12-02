A public memorial service for Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson, who died last month in a crash while on duty, will be held Tuesday afternoon.

The celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Meydenbauer Center, 11100 N.E. Sixth St. The service at the Bellevue convention center is open to the public.

Jackson, 34, died Nov. 21 after a car struck his motorcycle while he was traveling north on Bellevue Way Southeast, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The Washington State Patrol said after the crash that a preliminary investigation showed neither the car’s driver, who pulled out of a parking lot south of downtown and hit Jackson’s motorcycle, nor Jackson were speeding or impaired.

Jackson, a four-year Bellevue officer, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Jackson was born in Spokane and grew up in Bellevue, and graduated from Issaquah High School in 2006. At Issaquah High, he was co-captain of the varsity soccer team and earned a varsity letter in swimming, according to his obituary. He also sang in the vocal jazz and men’s vocal choirs.

He attended Arizona State University for two years and then transferred to Central Washington University, where he met his future wife, Kelsey. They married in 2016 and had a son, 4, and daughter, 2. They lived in Kittitas County, and though he had a long commute from Bellevue, friends said it allowed him to decompress after work to be fully present with his family.

He worked as an EMT for Tri-Med Ambulance and as a volunteer firefighter for Vashon Island Fires and Rescue before he was hired in Bellevue in March 2018. He transferred to the motorcycle unit in 2020.

His obituary described him as someone who loved the outdoors — and indoor plants — and was known by his friends and colleagues as committed to his job.

“Above all, Jordan cherished his wife and children and devoted himself to providing the best family experiences he could through adventures, trips, and family gatherings,” his obituary said.