Medina voters were narrowly passing a ballot measure to increase the city’s property-tax levy rate in updated results from Tuesday’s election.

The results had been close since election night, when the measure was trailing by just four votes. The gap widened to 10 votes when results were updated Thursday afternoon. But updated results Friday afternoon showed the measure leading by six votes.

More vote results will be released Friday night.

If approved, the city’s levy rate would increase by 20 cents, to 84 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2020, and additional increases of 5% each year until 2025. The owner of a home valued at $2 million — the majority of Medina homes are valued around that number — would pay $1,680 to the city in 2020. That’s about $400 more than the homeowner paid to the city in 2019.

The city would retain the same services if the measure passes. The city’s preliminary plan if the measure doesn’t pass is to make cuts in multiple budget areas, including eliminating the marine patrol, season lifeguards and seasonal public-work employees.

Critics of the measure say the city’s budget woes are self-inflicted and that residents already pay too much in taxes.

Medina resident Heija Nunn, who is a former chair of the city’s planning commission, said she felt confident earlier this week that the approval rate would increase.

Supporters of the measure, she added, are “committed to preserving the character and charm of Medina for future generations.”