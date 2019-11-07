A ballot measure to increase Medina’s property-tax levy rate is trailing by just 10 votes, according to updated results from Tuesday’s election.

The measure had a 49.48% approval rate of the 987 votes counted as of Thursday afternoon, down from 49.74% in Tuesday’s early returns. There are at least 292 more ballots to be counted.

If approved, the city’s levy rate would increase by 20 cents, to 84 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2020, and additional increases of 5% each year until 2025.

The city’s preliminary plan if the measure isn’t passed is to eliminate marine patrol, seasonal lifeguards and seasonal public-work employees.

“We put out the ballot measure to give the citizens the opportunity to decide what levels of service they would like to see for the next decade or so,” Medina City Manager Michael Sauerwein said. “I think we are getting that response.”

In other election results, City Councilmember Armondo Pavone continued to have a comfortable lead over Marcie Maxwell, a former Washington state House representative, in the race for Renton mayor. The winner will replace Mayor Denis Law, who decided not to run for a fourth time. Pavone had 54% out of 15,789 ballots counted.

Advertising

The three Bellevue City Council incumbents running for another term — Jennifer Robertson, Janice Zahn and John Stokes — all had leads of at least 60% of the vote against their challengers. In the race for Position 3, the only open seat, Stephanie Walter trailed Jeremy Barksdale, who had 62% of the vote. The winner will replace Mayor John Chilminiak.

In Redmond, Steve Fields has already conceded to Angela Birney in the mayoral race. In the Redmond City Council races, Jessica Forsythe had a comfortable lead to unseat incumbent Hank Margeson for Position 3. Forsythe, the owner and creative director of a Redmond design studio, had 53% of the vote as of Thursday. Redmond planning commissioner Vanessa Kritzer appears to have beaten Eugene Zakhareyev for the Position 5 race with 70% of the vote. Incumbents Hank Myers and David Carson had leads over challengers Varisha Khan and Carlos Jimenez.

Kirkland City Council incumbents Toby Nixon and Neal Black had significant leads over challengers David Schwartz and Martin Morgan in the Position 4 and Position 5 seats. Kelli Curtis, who was appointed to the City Council earlier this year to fill the seat vacated by now-state Rep. Amy Walen, ran unopposed for the Position 2 seat, replacing Tom Neir. Amy Falcone beat Jory Hamilton in the race for the Position 6 seat, with 76% of the vote.