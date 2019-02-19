The woman is among five people who are believed to have died from exposure in King County during the recent heavy snowfalls that blanketed the region.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has released a sketch of a woman who was found dead outdoors in Kirkland during last week’s heavy snowfall.

The unidentified woman, believed to have been homeless, was found Feb. 12 in the 700 block of First Street. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was hypothermia due to environmental exposure.

The woman is described as likely mixed race and was 30 to 60 years old, 5-feet-5 and 149 pounds. She had an old cesarean section scar. She was wearing a bracelet from an unnamed medical facility bearing the name “DOE, JO” with an admit date of Jan. 10, 2019, the medical examiner said in a news release.

Four other people are believed to have died from exposure in King County during the heavy snowfalls that blanketed the region.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call the medical examiner’s office’s Investigations Section at 206-731-3232, ext. 5.