A man working on his car near Woodinville died when the car fell on top of him Thursday afternoon, law-enforcement officials said.

The 35-year-old man died at a home in the 18900 block of Northeast 190th Street in an unincorporated area east of Woodinville, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from the office’s Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) team will be investigating the incident.