Two people died Sunday at King County lakes as sweltering residents flocked to beaches in search of a respite from a record heat wave.

One man died after being pulled from Lake Washington in Kirkland Sunday morning, according to fire officials. A second man drowned at Angle Lake in SeaTac, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

At around 11:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to O.O. Denny Park after a passerby noticed a man in the water who appeared to be struggling, Kirkland Fire Department battalion chief Greg Picinich said.

The man was pulled from the water, and people at the park attempted to resuscitate him. Fire department personnel who arrived also tried to resuscitate the man for about a half-hour but were unsuccessful, Picinich said.

The man appeared to be in his 40s, Picinich said. His identity was not immediately released.

After 3 p.m. Sunday, a man in his 40s died at Angle Lake in SeaTac after King County Sheriff’s deputies tried unsuccessfully to revive him, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer, who had no further details on the incident.

Every summer, people die in local lakes and rivers as temperatures rise. The deceptively cold waters can shock even experienced swimmers and lead to drownings, especially for those not wearing life jackets.

As of last week, King County officials had counted 12 drownings for the year, according to preliminary figures.

Last week, a 33-year-old-old Bellevue man died after diving into Lake Washington trying to save his young son, who had fallen from a boat. Members of a local sailing club pulled the child, who was wearing a lifejacket, to safety.

On Saturday in Seattle, divers and swimmers spent hours searching for a man reportedly in distress in Lake Washington near Seward Park, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The man was not located.