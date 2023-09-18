The man who died Friday when a floatplane crashed into Lake Sammamish has been identified as Anthony Jurcan, an owner of the plane.

Jurcan, 80, died of multiple blunt-force injuries, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday. A second person was critically injured in the crash.

Jurcan co-owned and was certified to fly the Seawind 3000, a fixed-wing single-engine plane built from a kit. He had a private pilot’s license and a repairman certificate for the aircraft, which is required for a person who builds a major portion of the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Jurcan lived in Bellevue, according to an FAA registry.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

As of Monday morning, the other person in the plane was in the intensive care unit in serious condition at the University of Washington Medical Center, Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.