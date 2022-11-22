Medina Market will soon be Kitchen & Market.

Kitchen & Market’s owner has secured a lease for Medina’s “green store,” which last housed a corner store that closed in October after 11 years with the same owners. The boutique grocery store plans to open in spring 2023, according to owner and CEO Stephanie King.

The Medina location will be Kitchen & Market’s third; a flagship store in Pike Place Market opened in November 2021, and a Mercer Island store opened in October. With its “European-style corner grocery model,” Kitchen & Market offers meal kits, grab-and-go lunches, pantry staples and produce.

Known by several names like “the green store” from its signature green exterior or “the market” because it’s the only grocery store in Medina, the space has had several iterations since it opened in 1908. For more than a decade, Jung Won “Jay” Jin and Hae Sun “Ann” You owned the store and had a coffee counter, standing-order sandwiches and candies for children who stopped by each day after school.

Jin and You’s lease ended in October, and the couple wanted to take some time to rest and travel back to Korea to visit one of their two sons and family. Customers raised $101,000 for the couple when they announced they would be shutting their store’s doors.

King said years ago her husband drove past the market to show her what she described as “the perfect corner store market.” She was interested then, but the Pike Place and Mercer Island locations came together first.

“It felt like a dream when, a couple of years later, our realtor called in to say that the lease was available,” she said. “It’s such an ideal Eastside addition, and we already have a great customer base from our delivery service in the neighborhood.”

King plans to update the interior before opening this spring but the noted green exterior will remain unchanged.