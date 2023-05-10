The city of Kirkland will upgrade the former PCC Community Markets site at Houghton Village, the property the city purchased last year, to prepare the space for the nonprofit Studio East Training for the Performing Arts.

The Kirkland City Council voted last week to spend approximately $706,550 on the 12,323-square-foot space formerly occupied by PCC as the anchor of the Houghton Village shopping area. Kirkland purchased the shopping center in May 2022 with an eye toward affordable housing and community services.

Studio East was the only organization to respond to Kirkland’s request for proposals from local nonprofits offering youth arts and recreational programs to lease the space, according to city documents. The 30-year-old nonprofit serves more than 70,000 people annually through camps, classes and its StoryBook Theater, an adult professional actors troupe that performs musicals for children. It’s based in the Kirkland Teen Union Building.

“Budget cuts are eliminating the arts in our schools once again, and the arts are essential,” said Studio East founder and artistic director Lani Brockman at the May 2 City Council meeting. “They teach our kids innumerable lessons: practice makes perfect, small differences can have large effects, collaboration leads to creativity.”

The benefits of having Studio East in the PCC space are twofold, Deputy City Manager Beth Goldberg said in an interview. The city has wanted to get a tenant into the vacant site to increase foot traffic for neighboring businesses before the city redevelops the entire property. And Studio East has long been an important part of the community, Goldberg added.

“One of the things we heard loud and clear is the need for after-school opportunities for kids, a desire for arts programming and gathering spaces,” she said.

In a statement, a Studio East marketing representative said the nonprofit is exploring its options, including at the former PCC space, to stay in Kirkland.

If Kirkland and Studio East agree on the lease, Studio East will be responsible for upgrades like walls for classrooms, a theater space and a floating floor for dance classes and rehearsals. The nonprofit would pay $9,500 per month with a lease through June 2025, with an option to extend beyond that time as a permanent tenant after redevelopment.

Several other spaces that were vacant when the city bought the property have since been filled. The Kirkland Fire Department, for example, is using a former yoga studio for some department operations as Fire Station 22 is renovated.

The city plans to redevelop the shopping area beginning in 2025 and focus on affordable and market-rate housing; nonprofits; arts, cultural and city recreational spaces; and retail.