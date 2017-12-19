The Kirkland Police Department says two officers, responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex, contacted a man carrying an assault rifle and shot him.

Kirkland Police Lt. Rob Saloum said officers had responded to the apartments, at 11010 N.E. 124th Lane, at 4:20 p.m. to investigate a report of a disturbance. “There was screaming and possible shots fired,” he said.

The officers contacted the suspect, who was carrying an assault-style rifle, Saloum said. At least one of the officers fired at the man, who died at the scene, the lieutenant said.

Kirkland Police responded to a disturbance with a man with a rifle at Emerson Apartments at 4:21 pm. On contact the armed suspect was shot and killed by an Officer. The suspect has died at the scene despite attempts to save him. The Officer is obviously shaken, but not injured. — Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) December 20, 2017

Saloum said he did not yet know the nature of the disturbance or what happened when the officers made contact with the man that led them to kill him. He did not know whether the man fired at the officers, but said neither officer was injured. The department has not released their identities.

There was no immediate information available about the man who was killed, he said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting, Saloum said.