The Kirkland City Council unanimously approved an agreement Tuesday with King County to move forward with the county’s permanent supportive housing site in a former Kirkland hotel for people who are chronically homeless.

The approval of the agreement is a significant step for the site at the former La Quinta Inn & Suites, which King County purchased in 2022 as part of its Health Through Housing initiative. The county says it requires support from Kirkland elected officials, and the Kirkland City Council has said from the beginning of the process that it would only approve the county’s plan under the condition it can review and approve details like resident screening criteria and a facility operator.

The 121-room building will provide 24/7 staffing, medical care and case management for its residents who are chronically homeless, which the county identifies as someone who has been homeless for a year or more and has a disability, or someone who has had at least four homelessness episodes in the past three years and has a disability.

Some groups from nearby schools and neighborhoods have opposed the proposed site, saying it’s too close to several schools and that city and county officials met in secret before the proposal was made public. One group called Keep Kids Safe filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against the City of Kirkland and King County; the lawsuit was dismissed.

Much of Tuesday’s discussion on the agreement focused on screening requirements for prospective residents. Under an amendment approved by the council, the county will conduct a criminal-background check on any prospective residents if a resident appears on a registry, such as for sex offenses, but is still eligible to live there, or if the county determines at any point in the screening that the prospective resident’s conduct or history clearly demonstrates violent behavior.

“I recognize the criminal justice system may be skewed by institutional bias, however, I don’t believe the response then is not to conduct background checks, nor do I believe we should disregard information that can be obtained from that information,” Councilmember Jon Pascal said.

The average amount of time between someone being screened and placed in permanent supportive housing is 236 days, said King County Department of Community and Human Services director Leo Flor, and screening involves at least four steps. That includes being screened by the King County Sheriff’s Office for sex-offense convictions that would make it illegal for the person to live there, and through other databases like the federal Homeless Management Information System.

Prospective residents would also have to be interviewed to determine if the services are suitable for them, Flor said.

The La Quinta site is the first Health Through Housing building in Kirkland, and is one of 10 former hotels and apartment buildings purchased to provide 1,600 emergency and permanent supportive housing units throughout the county. It’s the second on the Eastside — King County bought the former Silver Cloud Inn in Redmond in July 2021.