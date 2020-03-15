By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Related Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, March 15: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state, and the nation
- Coronavirus forces big changes to census outreach around Seattle, after months of efforts to overcome suspicion
- How big will the coronavirus outbreak get? This Bellevue scientist is figuring that out
- Boeing Field, two Eastside properties to be used for housing homeless people during coronavirus pandemic
Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.