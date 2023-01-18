The city of Kirkland says it will allow the “I eat trucks” banners to remain on its infamous Kirkland Way bridge — welcome news for enthusiasts of the guerrilla art and for the tall trucks potentially saved from the bridge’s low clearance.

The bridge has amassed a following among residents, including some who create their own signs and artwork to prevent crashes from drivers who don’t realize until it’s too late that the bridge is far lower than standard crossings.

Under Kirkland’s new banner code, approved Tuesday by the City Council, the “I eat trucks” shark-teeth banners would have had to come down. But City Manager Kurt Triplett said he hopes to designate the signs as city banners, allowing them to remain without a permit.

“They have been up for quite a while, they provide community spirit, and it’s not clear if they help, but they’re certainly not hurting,” Triplett said. “It’s a good thing to keep up, because it brings attention to the issue, and we don’t want drivers to crash into the bridge.”

Angela Beegle, who has managed the “I eat trucks” banners and a smaller A-frame painting she dubbed “baby shark,” was initially told earlier this month that the banners would need to be removed. She wasn’t upset when she heard; she even started planning a takedown party for banner fans.

“I thought, ‘We had a good year and a half,’” Beegle said. “I didn’t expect them to stay up a week at the beginning.”

But when Triplett heard about the updated policy proposal, he decided the city didn’t need to be that rigid and could instead figure out a way to keep the banners.

“It’s hard to know if it’s the banner itself, but the notoriety has been helpful,” he said.

For years, the bridge has halted delivery trucks, U-Hauls and equipment-stacked SUVs that can’t fit under its vertical clearance of 11.6 feet, which is at least 2 feet lower than today’s standard bridges. The crash frequency began to rise about four years ago — a trend city officials attribute to several factors including drivers’ reliance on GPS navigation that doesn’t consider vehicle height.

The city has its own signs alerting drivers about the bridge, but at least a dozen crashes occurred after the warnings were added in 2020. Replacing the bridge would cost millions of dollars, and other changes like adding height guard clearance bars, often seen in drive-thrus and garages, aren’t feasible.

By Beegle’s count, crashes have decreased considerably since the shark banners were installed. She thinks drivers respond differently to an image, especially one of a predator’s teeth, than words on a traffic sign.

She even has an image file for the banners that’s free to anyone in any community who wants to put similar signage on their “local problem bridge,” though no one has yet taken her up on that offer.

“Even small improvements mean fewer people have a very bad day,” she said.

Her own minivan is well within the height limit, but it bears a bumper sticker nodding to the overpass and its signage: “Kirkland’s famous truck-eating bridge: Eating locally since 1908.”