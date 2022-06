The Metropolitan King County Council on Tuesday said more work is needed on a proposed ordinance related to wineries, distilleries and breweries that operate in unincorporated areas of the county.

The ordinance, which affects a total of 41 businesses in the Sammamish and Snoqualmie valleys and the Enumclaw area, was scheduled for a vote but instead sent back to the council’s Local Services and Land Use Committee. Councilmember Sarah Perry, the ordinance’s sponsor, requested the referral.

Perry said that in dozens of conversations, it became clear the ordinance’s complications “require deeper conversations and considerations.”

The ordinance was intended to comply with an order from the Growth Management Hearings Board, which earlier this year invalidated a prior ordinance. The deadline to comply is Friday, and Perry said previously that not doing so could put the county at risk of sanctions from state agencies and make it ineligible for certain types of loans or state grants. Council members didn’t disclose what, if any, impact there could be from not voting on the ordinance.

Perry said that she didn’t want to rush the process for an issue that dates back years. A legal and political battle has swirled throughout the county, but especially in Woodinville, which receives hundreds of thousands of visitors at its approximately 130 wineries, microbreweries and cideries in the area.

This story will be updated.