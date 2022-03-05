KIRKLAND — King County has acquired a hotel in Kirkland to convert to a permanent supportive housing site as part of its initiative to provide housing throughout the county for people who are chronically homeless.

Starting early next year, the soon-to-be-former La Quinta Inn & Suites near the Kirkland-Bellevue border will provide subsidized housing for individuals or couples who have been chronically homeless. The county identifies someone as chronically homeless if they have been homeless for a year or more and have a disabling condition, or have a disabling condition and have had at least four episodes of homelessness in the past three years.

King County paid $28.7 million for the 121-room building, which sits on 1.83 acres, according to Leo Flor, director of the Department of Community and Human Services. The building is the 10th purchased by King County with money from Health Through Housing, a 0.1-cent sales tax used to buy hotels, motels and other sites with single rooms to give people emergency and permanent homes.

Thursday’s announcement of the purchase comes after the Kirkland City Council said it will support the plan, under the condition that the city has an opportunity to review and approve a facility operator and resident screening criteria, and develop plans for safety and security and community relations, among other terms. The county has said it requires support from elected officials in the area where it plans to have a Health Through Housing location.

The former hotel will be the first permanent supportive housing provider in Kirkland, and include 24/7 staffing, medical care and case management for residents.

On the Eastside, it will be the second Health Through Housing site; King County bought the former Silver Cloud Inn in Redmond for $28.25 million in July 2021.

Earlier this year, after residents learned King County was potentially buying the Kirkland hotel, misinformation swirled about what the new site would be — that it would be a safe injection spot, a temporary shelter, a place where each night people from Seattle would be bused to the Eastside city with no background checks.

The City of Kirkland has tried to correct the rumors in meetings and on a webpage about the sale, but that hasn’t curbed the tension.

The friction in Kirkland is being felt in other King County cities as the county works to create up to 1,600 units to get people who are chronically homeless off the street. Advocates say homelessness is a regional problem that requires a regional approach, while some suburban residents question why their neighborhoods are being considered to help solve what they consider a Seattle issue.

In a 2020 point-in-time count of people experiencing homelessness throughout King County, 446 people were recorded living unsheltered on the Eastside. An additional 586 people were living in shelters. Kirkland Place for Families and Women, a permanent, 24-hour shelter for women and families with children, is about three miles from the La Quinta site.

“We know we want to solve it, and we know we have a homeless population. But look around,” said Rob Rothe, who works near La Quinta, as he gestured outside Kirkland City Hall at the surrounding homes. “We don’t have a lot of tents in Kirkland.”

One significant concern, opponents say, is that the site shares a property line with Eastside Preparatory School and is close to several other schools and childcare providers. Groups have staged protests near La Quinta and outside City Hall, chanting “Keep kids safe” and holding signs with slogans like “Don’t endanger our children” and “Seattle was a mess, don’t copy it.”

Eastside Prep, a private school for fifth- through 12th-grade students, said in a statement it has been in contact with King County and Kirkland officials and would like a partnership in which the school can advocate “to address our concerns to prioritize the safety of our school community.”

Kirkland City Manager Kurt Triplett said the city believes it can have a successful permanent supportive housing site by a school — with the appropriate conditions, which address some of the concerns often raised by residents. No car camping or camping of any kind will be allowed on the site. People who are chronically homeless in Kirkland or on the Eastside and eligible for permanent supportive housing will be prioritized so they are “able to access that resource within their community,” the city wrote in its terms sheet.

The city doesn’t want people registered as Level 1 sex offenders — those considered the least likely to offend — living at the site, and is looking at whether other sites could be made available, Triplett added. Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders are already blocked from living within 880 feet of public and private schools.

“Our view of this is ‘This is housing for people who need housing,’” Triplett said. “We need to provide services to help people get stabilized, and that is not going to happen if they stay outside. We don’t believe being homeless automatically equates to being a risk. We think it can work, and it has worked in other places.”

Mike Raskin, who has two children who attend Eastside Prep, said he and other parents support finding solutions to address homelessness, but they’re frustrated by what they consider a lack of communication from the county and city before they decided on La Quinta.

“If they had done it right, it wouldn’t be scary,” Raskin said. “If they had had a public meeting where they talked about why there are no risks and why we are going to do all these things and satisfied everyone that there was no risk, then it wouldn’t be so scary. But they didn’t do that.”

Flor said that the public agency has a responsibility to not put the county at risk of paying too much, so it doesn’t hold public meetings or other community engagement until the county and seller have an agreed-upon price.