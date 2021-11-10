A federal judge has dismissed a defamation and civil-rights lawsuit filed by a former Bellevue police officer who resigned after he was falsely accused of assaulting a woman who had a history of seeking out men for relationships then reporting their consensual trysts as crimes.

U.S. District Court Judge Ricardo Martinez summarily dismissed allegations made by former Bellevue traffic Officer John Kivlin alleging that two high-ranking supervisors defamed him in the media and failed to adequately investigate the woman’s allegations before having him arrested and charged. Those criminal charges were later dismissed.

In the meantime, however, Kivlin resigned in lieu of termination and lost his certification as a police officer. In an interview Wednesday, Kivlin said the process was “politicized” by his superiors, state legal officials and the courts.

“I spent 16 years upholding the law and serving the courts,” he said Wednesday. “I’ve completely lost faith in our justice system.”

“I don’t think I stood a chance,” Kivlin said.

The woman, Idunn (pronounced Eden) Schneider has since been charged with two counts of malicious prosecution, both felonies, and witness tampering. Schneider failed to appear for her arraignment and is believed to have moved to Norway.

Schneider also falsely accused former Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett of raping her.

The lawsuit, which was filed last year, named as defendants the police department, Assistant Chief Patrick Arpin, Major Carl Kleinknecht and two “John Doe” employees.

Kivlin alleged the department failed to notify the state’s Criminal Justice Training Commission even after Schneider’s allegations were deemed untrue, and as a result the commission rescinded his certification as a law-enforcement officer, making it impossible for him to work as an officer.

However, court documents and the judge’s order dismissing the case note that Kivlin faced discipline and was decertified over findings that he improperly used a law-enforcement-only database to obtain information about Schneider and that he misrepresented to his supervisor why he was unable to respond to investigate a fatal accident because he was on his way to rendezvous with Schneider.

The Criminal Justice Training Commission made similar findings in issuing its decision to revoke Kivlin’s certification as a police officer.

The lawsuit alleges Kivlin and Schneider, both of whom were married, began a consensual affair in late 2017. Beginning in December and through March 2018, according to the suit, Kivlin began to “have doubts” about Schneider but didn’t break off the relationship untilthe following month, after his wife found out.

Schneider then went to the Bellevue Police Department and accused Kivlin of threatening and assaulting her. The day after the report, Kivlin was arrested and placed on paid leave, according to reports.

In the meantime, Kivlin alleges that Arpin, the assistant chief, and others went immediately to the media about the arrest, and that Schneider continued make complaints about him, alleging Kivlin was attempting to contact her. Over the course of the summer, several other criminal charges were filed and Kivlin was arrested three times as additional charges were added.

The lawsuit claims that Schneider was acting strangely. In May, the lawsuit alleges, she was taken into custody and involuntarily committed for psychiatric evaluation after she went to Gig Harbor and said she was going to shoot Kivlin and commit “suicide by cop.”

Kivlin and his wife both obtained anti-harassment orders against Schneider out of concern for their safety and Schneider was required to surrender a weapon, according to the lawsuit. Even so, Kivlin’s lawsuit alleges Schneider “continued to make false reports that plaintiff had violated the terms of the protection order … which resulted in further investigation by his employer and detention by law enforcement authorities.”

Also in July, Schneider accused Mylett, then-Bellevue police chief, of raping her. A Bothell police investigation cleared Mylett of the allegations. Mylett left the department last summer to become chief of police in Akron, Ohio.

Kivlin accused the Bellevue Police Department of defamation, Martinez noted in his ruling that the initial police news release didn’t identify him by name and that the statements it contained were “substantially true.”

In September, after Kivlin had resigned, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office concluded “Ms. Schneider fabricated evidence and used a sophisticated ruse to deceive Kivlin, law enforcement, prosecutors and the court in order to have Kivlin taken into custody and charged with the additional crimes … that he did not commit.” The following month, all pending charges against Kivlin were dismissed.

Martinez also dismissed Kivlin’s claims of invasion of privacy, injurious falsehoods, wrongful discharge and violations of his right to due process, and noted that Kivlin’s pleadings acknowledge he used “horribly bad judgment.”