An Issaquah High School student was arrested Sunday night after police were notified that the girl had posted a video on social media that contained “inappropriate and threatening language.”

In a statement about the arrest, Issaquah police did not describe the video in more detail or say which social media platform was used.

A dispatcher working Monday morning at the Issaquah Police Department said she could not comment on the case.

Police worked in cooperation with the school to arrest the student, who lives in Issaquah. She was booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center and faces felony harassment charges, according to the city’s statement.

“Issaquah police take these types of incidents – and the safety of students and staff – very seriously,” the statement said. “The school will be functioning normally this week.”