The Sammamish City Council selected Scott MacColl as its choice for city manager Tuesday, voting unanimously to begin negotiating an employment contract with the interim city manager.

MacColl will be the third permanent city manager hired by the Eastside city in the past three years, pending city council approval of the employment contract. He started as deputy city manager in May 2021, was named acting city manager in April this year and then interim city manager a month later.

City council members praised MacColl’s work stepping into the role of acting and interim city manager after former City Manager Dave Rudat left his position in March, following a city council vote to offer Rudat a separation agreement. They said the last few years had been difficult with leadership turnover — in January, Councilmember Ken Gamblin resigned, and Mayor Christie Malchow and Councilmember Karen Moran both announced their resignations in June.

“Rebuilding trust and transparency is really at the top for us as a council,” Deputy Mayor Amy Lam said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I see all the decisions that our interim city manager making is through that lens of trust and transparency. I really want to put our council and the city on a good path forward.”

MacColl was Shoreline’s intergovernmental relations manager for a decade, a Seattle City Council strategic policy and budget adviser for five years and a policy analyst and committee coordinator at the Washington Legislature, according to his résumé provided to the City Council. He ran a government relations firm before working in Sammamish.

He told city councilmembers he was interested in the position because he had been involved in the Sammamish community for the last few years and found that residents were invested in the city.

“Everyone really loves the community, and that gives me lot of hope and inspiration,” he said.

In a Wednesday interview, MacColl said his goal is to provide stability and consistency after leadership turnover.

“I am there to implement the direction that the council provides,” he said. “The council direction can change and that is OK, we will pivot with the council. But ultimately, they represent the community. That is an important part of the relationship, that I am here to listen to what they have to say, and give me direction.”

He was one of five initial candidates, though one applicant — Yakima City Manager Robert Harrison — dropped out after city council interviews last week. The others were John Kross, town manager of the town of Queen Creek, Arizona; Justin Martin, deputy city manager of Laguna Niguel, California; and Kira Peters, city services administrator of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Sammamish has dealt with a years-long revolving door of city mangers and others in interim and acting manager positions. Former City Manager Rick Rudometkin was hired in March 2019 and was offered a separation agreement after six months. He received 12 months’ pay and benefits. Acting City Manager Chip Corder resigned in February 2020, writing in his resignation letter that he didn’t believe his views of the roles and responsibilities of the City Council versus staff aligned with the City Council’s.

Rudat was city manager for two years before the city chose to part ways in March with a separation agreement that included severance pay, half his annual base salary of $225,000, and a letter detailing his accomplishments.