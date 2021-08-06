Bellevue City Council incumbent Conrad Lee and challenger Dexter Borbe will move on to the November general election in an expensive race for a council seat that Lee has held for more than two decades.

Lee and Borbe have held steady since Tuesday’s initial vote count, with 57% and 27% of the vote, respectively, out of 20,761 ballots counted as of Friday afternoon. Christie Sanam Lo had 11% and Johan Christensen had 5%.

The top two finishers in each City Council primary election race head to the November general election. Bellevue, Kenmore, Bothell, Newcastle, Sammamish and Mercer Island city council members choose a mayor and deputy mayor among themselves every two years.

Outcomes for most Eastside races haven’t budged much since Tuesday, but some remain incredibly close. All three candidates in the Sammamish City Council race for Position 1 are within 404 votes of each other out of 11,625 ballots counted, according to King County Elections.

Bob Black and Abby London, currently in second and third place in the Kenmore City Council Position 4 race, are separated by 134 votes. In Yarrow Point, Kathy Smith is solidly in first place, but Avi Belur trails Steve Bush by just two votes to move on to the general election.

Bothell City Council Position 5 (no incumbent)

Ben Mahnkey: 45%

Matt Kuehn: 42%

Galen Altavas: 13%

Issaquah City Council Position 5 (no incumbent)

Russell Joe: 59%

Rose Zibrat: 23%

Jason Voiss: 16%

Kenmore City Council Position 4

Nigel G. Herbig (incumbent): 65%

Bob Black: 19%

Abby London: 16%

Kenmore City Council Position 6

Debra Srebnik (incumbent): 73%

John Culver: 17%

Stacey (Sam) Valenzuela: 10%

Mercer Island City Council Position 4

Kate Akyuz: 47%

Lisa Anderl (incumbent): 40%

Adam Ragheb: 13%

Redmond City Council Position 4 (no incumbent)

Melissa Stuart: 59%

Dennis Ellis: 34%

Jackson Fields: 6%

Sammamish City Council Position 1 (no incumbent)

Amy Lam: 35%

Josh Amato: 33%

Tarik Hassane: 31%

Newcastle City Council Position 7 (no incumbent)

Robert Clark: 48%

Jesse Tam: 34%

Chris Villasenor: 17%

Clyde Hill City Council Position 5 (no incumbent)

John A. Schwager: 43%

Dean Hachamovitch: 39%

Sandy Edpao: 18%

Yarrow Point Council Position 5

Kathy Smith: 55%

Steve Bush (incumbent): 23%

Avi Belur: 22%