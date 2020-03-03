Seattle artist Erin Shigaki spoke at a commemoration ceremony and gathering of solidarity for Bellevue College Asian Pacific Islander students, faculty and staff and the greater community at the college Tuesday.

The event was scheduled after a college vice president acknowledged altering the artist description on Shigaki’s art installation “Never Again Is Now.”

Shigaki’s mural was brought to the college for the Day of Remembrance, observing Executive Order 9066 that authorized the imprisonment of Japanese Americans.

Bellevue College announced Monday that President Jerry Weber and Gayle Colston Barge, vice president of institutional advancement, will be leaving their jobs.

Barge acknowledged removing one sentence in the artist’s statement about Japanese immigrants living in Bellevue: “After decades of anti-Japanese agitation, led by Eastside businessman Miller Freeman and others, the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans included the 60 families (300 individuals) who farmed Bellevue.”

The college’s board of trustees is expected to vote Wednesday to terminate Weber.