KIRKLAND — Wahidullah Qaderdan arrived in the U.S. not knowing his ABCs. When he landed in Washington in 2019, he couldn’t tell the immigration officer he had fled Afghanistan because he didn’t understand how to respond in English. Once he and his family settled in the Seattle area, he struggled to help his children with their schoolwork.

He told this to an interpreter one fateful day at his child’s school, when asked how his four kids’ English learning was going. He shrugged — he speaks multiple languages, but English wasn’t among them. The interpreter told Qaderdan she would introduce him to Hopelink, a nonprofit helping people in King and Snohomish counties.

“That was life-changing for me,” Qaderdan recalled at Hopelink’s Kirkland center.

Qaderdan began his English classes online, a move necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic that was taking hold at the same time as his courses started. That evolved into multiple classes per week, including one-on-one tutoring. Three years later, he’s eager to explain, in English, the other ways Hopelink has helped him: job-hunting support, rental assistance, an air conditioning unit provided during a heat wave.

Hopelink provides a network of programs to meet basic needs like food, shelter and transportation assistance, along with adult education courses and other resources through case management. Last year, the nonprofit served nearly 50,000 people throughout the Eastside, in North King County and in Snohomish County. Hopelink is one of 13 nonprofits benefiting from readers’ donations to The Seattle Times Fund for Those in Need.

Qaderdan, 43, began working at 11, after his father died and he needed to support his mother, three sisters and two brothers in their Afghan home. At 17, he borrowed money for a visa to Saudi Arabia, where he worked his way up from a cook with no experience to earning awards for his culinary skills. He returned to Afghanistan and started a family, but it became clear that the area wasn’t safe because of the Taliban, he said. He’s hesitant to talk about his background because he has family members still in the country, where the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

“I didn’t know the meaning of safety in my country,” he said.

After a two-year application process, Qaderdan was issued a special immigrant visa, given to Afghans deemed at risk because they were employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government. Qaderdan and his family were among nearly 10,000 Afghans who were issued these visas in 2019, according to the Department of State.

“Everything was new” when Qaderdan, his wife and four children settled in the Seattle area. Once he was connected to Hopelink, the nonprofit lent him a computer for his English classes. But he ran into an issue with his computer even before his first class.

“I called someone and asked, ‘how do I turn it on?’” he said. A staff member met him outside the Kirkland office and showed him how.

Hopelink’s English programs have shifted over the past few years from language basics to a greater focus on helping people prepare for employment, said Kelli Graham, the nonprofit’s adult education program manager. In addition to vocabulary and writing, students learn about jobs available in the U.S. and which jobs are in demand, how to set short-term and long-term goals and practice for job interviews. There are also lessons on the U.S. workplace, such as the importance of diversity and inclusion.

In 2021, 196 students enrolled in Hopelink’s English for Work or GED-exam-preparation classes, according to the nonprofit’s annual report. Graham said they’re offering more in-person courses, though she’s been pleased with how the Zoom courses have gone.

“They’re establishing relationships and community in the classroom, even if they are online,” Graham said.

Each student is also paired with an adviser for regular meetings focused on finding a job. Qaderdan was matched with adviser Giles Bohannon, who has worked in the advising program for about five years and has one or two students each session. He previously taught a basic computer skills class and volunteered in the nonprofit’s food banks, which last year provided 6.4 million pounds of food to community members.

Bohannon says one of the most beneficial aspects is offering students time to practice their conversational English, since most don’t have time outside class to connect with English speakers.

“It gives them time to really practice and talk about things that are on their mind, not even things that have to do with a class, but things that are personally a challenge for them,” he said.

Qaderdan worked night shifts at a downtown Seattle building and would join his online classes in the morning. His commute was nearly an hour, so Bohannon helped him submit a résumé and job application for a hotel closer to Qaderdan’s home in Kirkland. Qaderdan was at the hotel when he first realized he had made progress with his English — a colleague asked Qaderdan if he could speak with their supervisor to translate a question they had.

Graham called Qaderdan one of the most amazing learners she’s met and added she’s not surprised with the progress he’s made.

“If I am faced with a new challenge and need to learn something new, I think ‘how would Wahidullah approach this?’ she said. “He is so good at learning new things. He’s very inspiring in that way.”

Bohannon is no longer Qaderdan’s official adviser, but the two remain close and talk about once a week. Qaderdan’s family occasionally hosts Bohannon and his wife in their home, where Qaderdan cooks Afghan dishes. Their partnership seems more like a long-term friendship now, Bohannon said earlier this month.

“He says these meetings allow him to relax his heart,” Bohannon said. “I don’t know where he came up with that tidbit, if he heard someone or came up with that, but that really got to me when he said that. Our meetings end up being like talk therapy for both of us. It goes both ways.”

Later that day, Bohannon planned to attend a graduation ceremony for his two students, one from Ukraine, another from Taiwan.

Qaderdan is now part-owner of a convenience shop in Renton, and his long-term goal is to convert it into a restaurant where he can cook and showcase Afghan dishes. His dream is to earn enough money for his family and other immigrant families in the area.

“I have a lot of feeling for those people in my heart,” he said.

A far cry from not knowing his ABCs, Qaderdan can now help his kids with their schoolwork. But they’re farther ahead in learning, he added, so usually they’re teaching him.

“I’m jealous when they speak in English,” he said. “They even speak with an American accent.”