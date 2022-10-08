A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend.

The King County Sheriff’s Office declined to give the hiker’s age, saying only that a “juvenile male” fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.

A hiker called 911 to report the fall about 8 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation, but a spokesperson said nothing appears suspicious, based on current information.

“This is a tragic accident and our hearts go out to the friends and family of this young man, ” said a spokesperson, Sgt. Corbett Ford.