All lanes of Highway 202 (Redmond-Fall City Road) east of Lake Sammamish are blocked while law-enforcement officials respond to a crash that killed one person Tuesday morning.

The collision between a semitruck and another vehicle occurred just before 6 a.m. on Highway 202 near Northeast Ames Lake Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The highway is closed between 204th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ames Lake Road. Commuters should expect long delays.