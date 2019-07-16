All lanes of Highway 202 (Redmond-Fall City Road) near Northeast Ames Lake Road, east of Lake Sammamish, were blocked for about six hours while law-enforcement officials and tow trucks responded to a crash that killed one person Tuesday morning.
The collision between a semitruck and another vehicle occurred just before 6 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The highway was closed between 204th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ames Lake Road until about 12:15 p.m.
