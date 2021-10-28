There are several Eastside mayoral and city council races on the November ballot.

Issaquah and Snoqualmie elect a mayor, while in Bellevue, Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Sammamish, Mercer Island and Woodinville, city council members choose a mayor and deputy mayor among themselves every two years.

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday or placed in a King County Elections drop box by 8 p.m. that day.

Here is a look at some of the races:

Bellevue has three council races with incumbents. In the Position 2 race, incumbent Conrad Lee is running against challenger Dexter Borbe. Deputy Mayor Jared Nieuwenhuis is running against Ruth Lipscomb in the Position 4 race, and Mayor Lynne Robinson is running against Dr. Gina Johnson for Position 6.

In Bothell, eight people are running for four City Council seats. Jeanne Zornes and Han Tran are running for the Position 1 seat. Jenne Alderks and incumbent Rosemary McAuliffe are competing for Position 3. For Position 5, Matt Kuehn is running against Ben Mahnkey. Beca Nistrian and Rami Al-Kabra are seeking the Position 7 seat.

Issaquah Mayor Mary Lou Pauly is unopposed in seeking reelection, and Chris Reh, Barbara de Michele and Tola Marts are running uncontested for Positions 1, 3 and 7, respectively. Russell Joe and Rose Zibrat are running for Position 5.

In Kenmore, Bob Black is challenging incumbent Nigel G. Herbig, the city’s deputy mayor, for Position 4. Incumbent Debra Srebnik is running against Jon Culver for Position 6. Joe Marshall and Angela Kugler are running unopposed in the races for Positions 2 and 3, respectively.

Kirkland Mayor Penny Sweet is running against Matthew Goelzer for Position 3 on the Kirkland City Council, and incumbent Neal Black is running against Cherese Bourgoin for Position 5. Jay Arnold and Jon Pascal are running unopposed in the races for Positions 1 and 7, respectively.

In Medina, Jessica Rossman, Jennifer H. Garone and Marc Johnston are unopposed for the Position 1, 3, and 5 seats, respectively. Dan Becker and Randy Reeves are competing for Position 7.

Mercer Island incumbent Salim Nice is running against Daniel Becker in the Position 2 race. Michael D. Curry and Ted Weinberg are running for the Position 4 seat being vacated by Lisa Anderl. Anderl is running against Kate Akyuz for Position 6.

In Redmond, Position 2 incumbent Steve Fields is being challenged by Janet Richards. Melissa Stuart is running against Dennis Ellis for the Position 4 seat currently held by Tanika Padhye. Tara Van Niman is challenging Council Vice President Jeralee Anderson for Position 6.

Amy Lam and Josh Amato are running for Sammamish City Council Position 1, currently held by Tom Odell, who was appointed to the seat after Jason Ritchie resigned in January. Sammamish Mayor Karen Moran is running against challenger Nazir Harb Michel for the Position 3 seat. Kali Clark and Rich Benack are running for the Position 5 seat being vacated by Chris Ross. Melanie Kelsey and Karen Howe are running for the Position 7 seat vacated by Pam Stuart.

Snoqualmie City Councilmember Katherine Ross is running against Peggy Shepard for mayor. Mayor Matt Larson isn’t running for reelection. Ethan Benson and Jo Johnson are running unopposed for the Position 1 and Position 7 seats, respectively. Anne Sotelo and Bryan Holloway are running for Position 3, and Tanya Lavoy and Matt Laase are competing for Position 5.

The Woodinville City Council has five races in the November election, though Michael Millman is running unopposed for Position 4. Michelle Evans is challenging incumbent Phil Mark for Position 1, and incumbent Rachel Best-Campbell is being challenged by Robin Lynn White for Position 3. Jesse DeGroff and Sarah Arndt are running for the Position 5 seat, which is being vacated by Susan Boundy-Sanders. Mayor Gary Harris is running against James Randolph for Position 7.