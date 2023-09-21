Public health officials closed a Kirkland taco restaurant this week after more than 30 people were sickened from eating food catered by the restaurant.

Tacos El Guero runs a restaurant and food truck, which catered a private event Sept. 14 that has been associated with an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. The health department identified 34 people who had diarrhea, abdominal cramping and nausea in the days after the event.

Environmental health investigators visited the restaurant and food truck and reported potential risk factors like inadequate refrigeration and improper cooling of food, the health department said. The restaurant closed Monday and will be allowed to reopen after investigators revisit the business.

The health department has investigated eight foodborne illness outbreaks in King County this year, with all but two involving norovirus or salmonella.