A group is suing the City of Kirkland and King County over the county’s plan to convert a Kirkland hotel to a permanent supportive housing site for people who are chronically homeless.

Keep Kids Safe, a group of Kirkland residents and parents whose children attend schools near La Quinta Inn & Suites, allege in the lawsuit that city and county officials didn’t hold public meetings that were required before King County bought the site in March. Because there was an insufficient public process, the group says, the decision to house the site at the La Quinta location should be voided.

King County paid $28.1 million for the 121-room building, according to the Department of Community and Human Services, with money from Health Through Housing program financed by a 0.1-cent sales tax to buy hotels, motels and other sites with single rooms for emergency and permanent housing.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Snohomish County Superior Court, also names the King County Council as a defendant. Spokespeople for King County and the King County Council on Friday said attorneys are reviewing the lawsuit but declined to comment further.

Keep Kids Safe alleges Kirkland and King County officials “met in secret” to discuss a potential site — violating the state’s Open Public Meetings Act, which requires all meetings public agencies’ governing bodies be open to the public.

“It’s important for governments to provide due process and transparency,” said Mark Lamb, the attorney representing the group. “Due process isn’t when you say ‘we have made the decision’ but listen to commentary afterward. It’s a short-circuiting of state law and a short-circuiting of their own ordinances and processes.”

In a statement, the City of Kirkland said city officials are confident all state and local laws were followed in connection with the proposed permanent housing site. The statement noted that the purchase and timing of the La Quinta property were negotiated exclusively by King County and the property owner.

“Chronic homelessness is a societal problem that includes Kirkland,” the city said in a statement. “We are confident our community can help respond to this urgent problem while also protecting the public health, safety, and welfare, particularly with respect to our children attending nearby schools.”

Leo Flor, director of the Department of Community and Human Services, said last month that King County doesn’t hold public meetings until the county and seller have an agreed-upon price, to avoid the risk of the county paying too much.

Opponents say one of their main concerns is that the site shares a property line with Eastside Preparatory School, a private school for fifth- through 12th-grade students, and is close to several other schools and childcare providers. A petition on Change.org opposing the proposed plan has generated approximately 3,700 signatures.

The Kirkland City Council earlier this year said it would support King County’s plan, under the condition that the city can review and approve a facility operator and resident screening criteria, and develop safety and security plans, among other terms.

“The City has always made it clear that any City approval of this permanent supportive housing project will depend on binding agreements approved by the City Council which address these important health, safety, and welfare needs in binding and enforceable ways,” the city said in a statement.