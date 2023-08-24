A coalition of rental property owners is suing the city of Kenmore over its renter laws, which the coalition says conflict with state law and are harmful to landlords.

The Washington Business Properties Association’s lawsuit says Kenmore’s ordinances that City Council members passed last year to address a shortage of affordable rental housing should be invalidated. The ordinances, in part, require landlords to provide several months’ notice for certain rent hikes and also ban abusive, deceptive and unfair practices.

The lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court last week.

In Kenmore, where the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,780, landlords must let renters know 120 days in advance if they plan to raise the rent more than 3%, and provide 180 days’ notice for rent increases of more than 10%. The state requirement is 60 days’ notice.

“The enhanced barriers to increases of rent, which force landlords in an inflationary economy to wait up to four to six months to impose any rent increases of more than three percent, is a form of municipal rent control,” the organization wrote in the lawsuit. Rent control is banned in Washington.

The group also argues the ban related to unfair or abusive acts is “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad.”

Kenmore city officials wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the lawsuit but said in a statement that the City Council adopted the tenant protections to address rental housing stability and reduce the risk of tenants being evicted and potentially homeless.

“With unprecedented rent increases in the last few years, I am disappointed that some landlords have brought a legal action against the City for our adopted tenant protections — especially from landlords who have seen great success and healthy profits here in Kenmore,” Mayor Nigel Herbig said in the statement. “The City of Kenmore will continue enacting legislation that helps assist all its residents to thrive and protect those that need it most.”

Kenmore was among a handful of cities in the Seattle area that last year adopted ordinances dealing with issues tenants face amid an increasingly expensive housing market, like rent increase notices, deposits and evictions. WBPA Managing Director William Shadbolt said Kenmore’s ordinances are “more egregious” than those from other cities.