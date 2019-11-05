Jeremy Barksdale had a significant lead over Stephanie Walter in the race for the Position 3 seat, the only open seat on the Bellevue City Council, in Tuesday night’s initial election returns.

Meanwhile, incumbents in the three other City Council seats were leading in early returns.

Barksdale had 62 percent of the vote in early returns over Walter.

Barksdale, who moved to Washington from Virginia six years ago, is a user-experience researcher at Unity Technologies. He is a former chair of the Bellevue Planning Commission and a board member of Fuse Washington.

Barksdale said last month that he hopes to make Bellevue more affordable for those who live below the city’s median income, which is $105,000. He would also like to focus on how the city can improve the ways its employees use data and technology. He cited the Vision Zero initiative as a good example of new technology that the city should emulate in other areas. The national movement adopted in Bellevue aims to eliminate traffic injuries and deaths by using technology to predict where collisions are most likely to occur.

Walter is a finance professional at Overlake Hospital, a vice chair of the East Bellevue Community Council and a former Planning Commission chair. She has lived in Bellevue for more than 30 years.

She said she hopes to bring her finance and economics background to the council and look for ways to reduce costs for residents. She said she is “100% against” heroin-injection sites and would work to make sure the ban on the sites remains. The City Council voted in 2017 to prohibit any sites from being built in the city, though none had been proposed.

Advertising

Both candidates raised about $82,000.

The Position 3 seat was vacated by Mayor John Chelminiak, who decided not to run for another term. Members of the Bellevue City Council pick the city’s mayor among themselves; the council member chosen serves as mayor for two years.

In the other races, incumbent Councilmembers Janice Zahn, John Stokes and Jennifer Robertson were running for their second, third and fourth terms, respectively, and had strong leads over their opponents, based on Tuesday night’s returns.

In the Position 1 race, Stokes, who has served for eight years on the City Council, including two years as mayor, was beating Holly Zhang, who owns a specialty jewelry store in Bellevue, with 69 percent of the vote. Stokes, a retired attorney, nabbed nearly every key endorsement during his campaign, while Zhang did not receive any formal endorsements.

Incumbent Zahn had 67 percent of the vote over challenger J.D. Yu in the race for the Position 5 seat. Zahn was elected to the City Council in the 2017 midterm election to fill the seat vacated by Vandana Slatter, who now represents the 48th District in the state House of Representatives. Zahn had more endorsements but was outspent by Yu, who raised more than $66,000, with half coming from relatives, friends and supporters outside Bellevue.

Robertson received a little more than 63 percent of the vote in the Position 7 race over James Bible, according to the early returns. Robertson, an attorney who works for a firm in Mercer Island, has been a City Council member for three terms. Bible is a prominent civil-rights attorney and former president of the Seattle King County NAACP.

Responsibilities of the new Bellevue City Council include responding to an influx of Amazon workers who will soon arrive in downtown Bellevue. Amazon plans to build a 43-story tower in the city as part of its goal to have “several thousand” employees there by 2024. Members will also be tasked with the arrival of light-rail service in Bellevue over the next few years.