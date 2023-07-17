Plymouth Crossing, the Eastside’s first permanent supportive housing building, opened last week in Bellevue, marking another phase in a nearly 10-acre campus focused on affordable housing and homelessness resources.

Operated by Plymouth Housing, the development in Bellevue’s Eastgate neighborhood will provide housing — with no time limit — for 92 people who have experienced chronic homelessness. It’s Plymouth Housing’s first outside of Seattle and the first of its kind on the Eastside, where rates of homelessness continue to rise amid increased housing and living costs.

The 54,000-square-foot building is part of the Eastgate Housing Campus that also includes a men’s shelter and an affordable housing development. Together, they will form a “complete ecosystem of services,” Plymouth Housing CEO Karen Lee said.

Plymouth Crossing had a ribbon-cutting at the site — attendees included Gov. Jay Inslee, U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson and King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci. Plymouth residents move in this week.

To qualify for a Plymouth Crossing studio, a potential resident must have been homeless for at least a year and have at least one disability, according to Lee. They’ll come through the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s Coordinated Entry process, which determines who is prioritized for permanent supportive housing.

Three staff members will live on-site and a health care clinic will allow residents to meet with primary care and psychiatry providers, and have an option for 24/7 telehealth urgent care. The health care options reflect the needs of the permanent supportive housing population, Lee said. In an annual survey of other permanent supportive sites, 74% of residents had a substance use disorder, were generally in poorer health and had higher incidents of mental health problems compared with others who receive homelessness services.

Advertising

“We are aware we are serving a population with higher needs,” Lee said. “We have to be able to respond to those needs. And that is what we are doing.”

Congregations for the Homeless moved into its new 100-bed men’s shelter and day center last month. The shelter is the first permanent, year-round men’s shelter on the Eastside. Its proximity to Plymouth Crossing allows the organization to “address the full spectrum of homelessness,” Executive Director Troy Christensen said in an email.

The affordable housing development, called Polaris at Eastgate, will have 353 studio to three-bedroom units in two mid-rise towers. The city of Bellevue generally classifies 80% of the area median income or lower as affordable, which is $82,040 or less for a one-person household and $117,200 or less for a four-person household. Operated by the Inland Group, the development will start preleasing units next year.