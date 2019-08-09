A $345 million bond measure for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland is failing, and if the result holds, this will mark the second time this year that voters have rejected a bond to pay for upgrades at the Eastside medical center.

About 58% of voters were approving the measure in Friday’s count, up slightly from Tuesday’s initial tally. Bonds require 60% to pass.

The proposed 20-year bond would fund a new critical-care unit, an updated maternity center and work to retrofit the medical center’s original hospital building. Advocates say the upgrades are needed as the hospital works to serve a growing and aging population.

Under the proposed bond, homeowners in Kirkland, Kenmore, Redmond, Woodinville, Sammamish, Duvall and Carnation would pay 29 cents per $1,000 of assessed value per month. Through 2042, the owner of a $750,000 home, for example, would pay $217.50 per year, about the same rate as the existing bond that expires in 2023.

A bond measure that would have paid for the same projects — but also add a tax of an additional 18 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value on top of what homeowners already paid — failed in the April election. On Friday, King County Elections reported 36,101 had voted to approve while 25,650 had voted to reject the revised measure.

“While the election outcome is not what we had hoped, we so appreciate the feedback and participation of our community residents in the voting process,” EvergreenHealth CEO Jeff Tomlin said in a statement Friday.