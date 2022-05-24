The unnaturally large black bear that evaded capture on the Eastside for more than two years was trapped and killed near Issaquah last week, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

The 5-year-old bear was captured in the Squak Mountain area, where he was spotted raiding garbage, bird feeders and fruit trees dozens of times over nearly three years, according to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

WDFW made the decision to “lethally remove” the bear because it was seriously overweight – he weighed 352 pounds, and the normal weight for a similar-aged bear is about 200 pounds – and because of his habit of getting into human-provided food sources.

“It was determined this behavior would continue if the bear was relocated,” the department said Tuesday in a news release.

Finding the bear had taken on a greater urgency because he was wearing a tight collar designed to fall off, but it hadn’t. WDFW said the collar eventually fell off before the bear’s capture and had caused a one-inch blister around its neck, but hadn’t caused any additional injuries.

This story will be updated.