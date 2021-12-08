A truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after hitting a power pole near the intersection of Lakemont Boulevard and Southeast Newport Way in Bellevue, according to police.
Officials closed off the area around the intersection and are asking people to avoid it. Officers are still investigating what caused the collision, according to a Bellevue Police Department spokesperson. There’s no estimate for when the road will reopen.
