One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 90 Saturday evening that has left the westbound lanes shut down, according to the a Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 5:25 p.m. just west of milepost 22, about five miles east of Issaquah and five miles east of Snoqualmie. Traffic heading west on I-90 is being diverted onto the service road, said trooper Rick Johnson.

Here are some pictures from the scene from a bit ago. Reminder- we are closing WB I-90 and diverting traffic off to exit 22. pic.twitter.com/p7ELFUhq79 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 6, 2022

One driver died at the scene, and the other driver was not injured, Johnson said. Both vehicles caught on fire.

It is unclear when the lanes will reopen.