The daughter of a woman who died of suspected COVID-19 at Life Care Center of Kirkland is suing the company that owns the nursing home.

Life Care Center has seen more than 120 cases and at least 37 deaths, according to the wrongful death and fraud lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court.

Debbie de los Angeles was called at 4:15 a.m. March 3 by a worker at Life Care, who reported her 85-year-old mother, Twilla Morin, had a fever spiking at 104 degrees. She and her husband, both in their 60s and with health problems of their own, weren’t able to visit.

“We anticipate she has the coronavirus,” the Life Care staffer said in a message. “We don’t anticipate her fighting. We just want to make sure your goal of care is to keep her here and comfortable.”

Less than 24 hours later, Morin, a onetime bookkeeper and day trader, died.

According to the lawsuit, de los Angeles was never notified that there had been previous deaths at the facility from COVID-19.

Earlier this month, federal regulators assessed a $611,000 fine against the Kirkland nursing home after an inspection found critical problems that contributed to the outbreak there.

The federal inspection found a number of deficiencies at the Kirkland nursing facility that placed patients’ safety in “imminent danger.”

The lawsuit also claims that the nursing home “engaged in fraud by concealing, suppressing and failing to disclose material facts.”

In a statement, Life Care Center said: “Our hearts go out to this family and the loss they have suffered during this unprecedented viral outbreak. We are unable to comment on specific legal cases that are pending, but we wish this and all families peace.”

Information from Seattle Times archives and The Associated Press is included in this report.