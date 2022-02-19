Crews on Saturday demolished the remains of a Bellevue home that was pushed off its foundation during a landslide on Jan. 17. The slide wreaked havoc on the home, which partially collapsed, and the city’s surrounding Somerset neighborhood, forcing about 40 neighbors to evacuate and spurring officials to close off access to the area near Southeast 51st Place and 139th Place Southeast. The city of Bellevue had filed a lawsuit against the homeowners, calling for the house to be declared a public nuisance and demolished.