A two vehicle collision early Tuesday morning on Highway 202 near Ames Lake Road, northeast of Sammamish, left one person dead and two children in critical condition, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

Johnson tweeted shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday that at least one person had been killed in the crash. The roadway is fully blocked, and Johnson said there is no current estimated time for reopening. He urged drivers to avoid the area.