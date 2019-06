A vehicle rolled over Tuesday morning on Highway 202 near Ames Lake Road, northeast of Sammamish, killing one person and leaving two children in critical condition, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

Johnson tweeted shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday that at least one person had been killed in the crash.

#BreakingTrafficNews. I will be heading to the scene of a one vehicle rollover fatality collision, SR 202 near Ames Lake Rd. One confirmed. Two small children being transported to hospital in critical condition. More updates when I arrive. Roadway fully blocked. Avoid area. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 25, 2019

He said the roadway is blocked, and urged drivers to avoid the area.