A 19-year-old woman is dead and two young children are in critical condition after two vehicles collided at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 202 near Ames Lake Road, near Sammamish, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

The children — an infant and a 4-year-old who are believed to be the woman’s children — were taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to the state patrol. Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said both children were in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash: a black car and a white pickup. Johnson said it appears that the woman, who was in the black car with the children, may have been trying to turn around in a driveway, he said.

The pickup driver, who is about 24 or 25 years old, lives in the area and had been on his way to work, Johnson said. He was not seriously injured, though he was taken to a local hospital, Johnson said, and he agreed to a voluntary blood draw.

The roadway was closed until shortly after 10 a.m.

Information from the Associated Press is included in this report.