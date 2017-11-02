Mercer Island City Council candidate Joy Langley says she received a degree from Cornell University in the early 2000s, but the school has no record of her attendance.

Some Mercer Island voters are calling into question whether a city-council candidate attended the Ivy League school she lists on her résumé.

Candidate Joy Langley says she concurrently received dual degrees from both Cornell University and Ithaca College in 2004 in philosophy and political science. She later received a master’s degree from George Washington University. Her campaign website includes photos of diplomas bearing her name from Cornell, Ithaca and George Washington.

The National Student Clearinghouse — a nonprofit that verifies degrees — has records of Langley’s Ithaca and George Washington degrees but was unable to verify her Cornell degree.

The registrar’s office at Cornell has no record of a student named Joy Langley attending any classes or receiving a degree there, said John Carberry, senior director of media relations with the school. On Monday, Langley said that’s at her request, an effort to keep her information private after she was being stalked by a Cornell alumnus.

In a follow-up email Wednesday, Carberry said the registrar’s office has searched both paper and digital records, and still could find no record of Langley’s attendance. He also said the registrar “has never received a request to make private any records related to Ms. Langley.”

Langley, who said she called the Cornell registrar’s office herself to try to run down the records, called the situation “inexplicable.”

Cornell is one of the nation’s eight Ivy League schools. It’s located in Ithaca, N.Y., and in 2016 had an acceptance rate of 14 percent. Ithaca College, located in the same town, is a regional college with a fall 2016 acceptance rate of 70 percent.

In a phone interview, Dan Dimendberg, a partner with the San Francisco political consultation firm TBWB Strategies, said he went to Cornell and also to George Washington University with Langley. He said he has known Langley for years, and that he’s familiar with the stalking incident from her Cornell days.