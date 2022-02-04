The city of Bellevue has reached an agreement with the owners of the collapsed home damaged during a landslide last month, clearing the way for demolition to begin as early as next week.

The agreement was reached after “weeks of close communications,” and will allow the family to recover belongings and for a contractor to clear the site, the city said in a Friday news release.

“This is an important milestone, and I’m thankful both parties were able to find a way to provide an opportunity for the family to safely recover personal property,” said Bellevue City Manager Brad Miyake in a statement.

The property has been listing at an angle since Jan. 17, when the three-level home was pushed off its foundation as water gushed from a broken water main, forcing the evacuation of about 40 people in the city’s Somerset neighborhood.

Five other homes remain red-tagged, prohibiting anyone from entering them. A sixth residential property has a yellow tag, allowing partial and restricted use.

The homeowner, John Surdi, said he lost his home-based business, several cars and their home of around 20 years during the landslide.

Last week, the city filed a lawsuit against the homeowners, calling for the house to be declared a public nuisance and demolished. According to a news release, the city filed the legal action “due to the imminent danger of the site and the lack of progress on an agreement.”

An attorney for the Surdi family said the homeowners never opposed demolition, but wanted an opportunity to look for belongings before the debris was taken to a landfill.

A structural report submitted to Bellevue after the landslide recommended the home be demolished immediately because it poses a hazard for nearby people and structures, and could further break apart following heavy rains or another weather event.

The agreement that was announced Friday directs the city’s contractor to look for opportunities to salvage property and allow for the family to retrieve items outside of the demolition site and make any vehicles recovered available to the Surdis.