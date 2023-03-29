Churchome, the Kirkland-based church that counts celebrities like Russell Wilson and Justin Bieber among its thousands of members, has been accused by an employee of requiring workers to donate a portion of their earnings back to the religious organization or risk being fired.

In a King County Superior Court lawsuit filed last week, employee Rachel Kellogg alleges Churchome and its leaders “engaged in a systemic scheme of wage and hour abuse against their employees,” including the requirement that all employees give 10% of their gross earned wages per month as an offering. If the organization’s employees didn’t do so, the lawsuit says, they would face pressure, discipline or termination.

Kellogg, who worked in video and production for Churchome, says she was never informed of this policy until after she was hired in 2019. The lawsuit argues the practice violates the state’s Consumer Protection Act, and hour and wages laws.

“Regardless of whether this is a church, or not a church, or a nonprofit or a for-profit corporation, requiring employees to rebate any wages to an employer is an unlawful practice,” said Eric Nusser, one of Kellogg’s attorneys at Seattle’s Terrell Marshall Law Group.

The lawsuit includes communications between Kellogg and employees who mention the need for her to tithe, as well as a reprimand from her supervisor with the “expectation that you get in rhythm with our company policy on tithing.” The lawsuit says the reprimand came after she stopped tithing because she was struggling financially following a 2020 car accident.

Churchome declined an interview request Wednesday.

In a statement sent by its lawyer, Churchome said that its employee handbook and statement of faith include tithing and that it is “the worshipful act of paying the first 10% of our income to God, given in an attitude of faith and in response to what Jesus has already given us.” The church said it doesn’t deduct tithe from employee paychecks but does ask all employees to live out this practice.

“The First Amendment protects a church’s right to restrict employment to those employees who choose to abide by church teaching. Churchome intends to vigorously defend the rights of all religious institutions to live, teach, and model their faith through their employees,” Churchome wrote in the statement sent by lawyer Nathaniel Taylor.

The lawsuit names Churchome as a defendant along with pastors Judah and Chelsea Smith and CEO David Kroll and his wife, Jenna Kroll. The Smiths and David Kroll are on the 10-member board of directors, which also includes former Seahawk Russell Wilson.

Churchome is primarily supported by membership tithes and offerings, according to a 2021-2022 financial report. In 2022, the organization listed $35.4 million in total assets.

The Smiths have long been the face of a movement of churches that has garnered followers — and criticism — for their highly produced sermons, embrace of social media and modern takes on Christianity. Judah Smith’s father, Wendell Smith, founded and built The City Church, which began in the early 1990s as a small group where at one point members met in a tent in a strip mall parking lot, to thousands of members attending services at multiple campuses. Wendell Smith died in 2010.

Churchome has weekly live services at its Kirkland campus and monthly in Beverly Hills, California. The organization launched Church@Home in March 2020, allowing users to attend virtually. Videos on its YouTube page have a total of 33 million views; a video of musicians Justin Bieber and Chandler Moore performing at a service has been viewed nearly 14 million times.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Roys Report, a Christian media outlet.