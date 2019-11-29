Officials have determined that a box reading “highly contagious human substance” left outside the North Bend Theatre, which led to one person being taken to the hospital Friday night, contained human urine.

A theater patron or employee discovered the box and opened it around 5:15 p.m., said Eastside Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Richard Burke. The person didn’t show signs of illness but went to the hospital as a precaution, as officials weren’t sure what was in the box, he said.

Hazmat technicians worked with public-health officials to transport the box, and Harborview Medical Center determined its contents, according to a tweet from the fire agency.

Burke could not describe the box Friday night, as he said he did not see it himself.