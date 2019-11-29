Officials have determined that a box reading “highly contagious human substance” left outside the North Bend Theatre, which led to one person being taken to the hospital Friday night, contained human urine.
A theater patron or employee discovered the box and opened it around 5:15 p.m., said Eastside Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Richard Burke. The person didn’t show signs of illness but went to the hospital as a precaution, as officials weren’t sure what was in the box, he said.
Hazmat technicians worked with public-health officials to transport the box, and Harborview Medical Center determined its contents, according to a tweet from the fire agency.
Burke could not describe the box Friday night, as he said he did not see it himself.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.