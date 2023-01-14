Almost exactly a year after a landslide destroyed a Bellevue home, the city of Bellevue has sued a nearby school, alleging the school bears responsibility for the slide and subsequent costs to the city.

On Jan. 17, 2022, the home owned by John and Barbara Surdi was pushed off its foundation during a landslide in the city’s Somerset neighborhood. The $2 million-plus house, which partially collapsed with Barbara Surdi and their dog inside, was later demolished.

The lawsuit, filed this week in King County Superior Court, claims Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, located above the home, failed to properly install a water main and added “significant amounts of nonstructural fill” on the hillside above the water main.

City workers began excavation of the site in September to locate the water pipe and found that large amounts of fill had been added over the years on top of the pipe, the city said. This caused a section of the water pipe to separate, leading to gushing water that ultimately caused the landslide, the lawsuit said.

A neighbor called John Surdi in the early morning hours of last Jan. 17 and told him water was running down his driveway. He drove up the hill to find its source and saw the broken water main near Forest Ridge’s parking lot when his neighbor called again, this time asking Surdi if he was OK — his house had slid and listed at a 45-degree angle. Barbara Surdi and their dog survived the slide.

Advertising

The city, in a statement, said it is seeking to recover costs associated with removing and cleaning up the landslide site and “feels the school should be brought to the table as an involved party.”

Related Family whose Bellevue home collapsed in landslide sues city for damages

Attorneys for Forest Ridge are reviewing the lawsuit, according to a representative for the all-girls middle and high school.

“We remain committed to working with all parties involved to reach a resolution in this matter,” Sacred Heart said in the emailed statement.

Forest Ridge is the second party the city has sued in connection with the landslide. A few weeks after the landslide, the city sued the Surdis, calling for their house to be declared a public nuisance and demolished. The owners and city reached an agreement soon after for a contractor to recover property that could be salvaged, and the lawsuit was dismissed.

David Bricklin, the attorney representing the Surdis, said Friday that he’s seen no indication that the school has any blame in the landslide. The city, he added, is responsible for its pipes.

“We’re very disappointed that the city continues to avoid taking responsibility,” he said. “It’s been just about a year exactly now since the city’s pipes broke and caused a landslide that destroyed the Surdis’ home and ruined their lives.”

The homeowners, with their son and daughter, sued the city of Bellevue in June, alleging the city was negligent in addressing — or warning the family — about risks associated with living downslope of the asbestos cement water main. That case is scheduled to go to trial this June.